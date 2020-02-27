Coronavirus rumour hits egg sales in Telangana

By | Published: 12:07 am 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: After causing chicken sales to fall by over 50 per cent in Telangana, rumours of a coronavirus outbreak in birds has now hit egg sales in the State.

According to the Telangana State Poultry Federation, egg sales came down by over 10 per cent in February. Telangana is among the high-production States, producing around 3.5 crore eggs every day. Federation president Errabelli Pradeep Rao said the rumours of the disease spreading among chicken and through eggs were baseless.

“The poultry business is affected due to the misinformation shared on social media. Chicken sales dropped by at least 50 per cent across the State,” he said.

MA Hakeem, a veterinarian at Nehru Zoological Park, said coronavirus does not spread through chicken and people can eat eggs without any apprehension. “However, there are some reports that the virus could spread through wildlife trading. We decided not to bring any animals from outside the country to the zoo till the matter gets resolved,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the egg market, the virus is not the only threat. Even before the market can recover from the impact of the rumours, the business is likely to suffer more dents with the summer round the corner. The temperatures this summer are expected to be higher than usual.

Every summer, the poultry industry registers a sharp fall in production and sales. At present, Telangana gets around 3.5 crore eggs from around 2,000 layer farms. This is likely to see a 20 per cent fall in April and May.

“Egg prices, which are currently Rs 3.30 each, might drop further in summer as a majority of consumers abstain from consuming eggs in this period. As both production and prices plummet, it will affect the poultry industry in a big way,” Pradeep Rao said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter