Coronavirus sample collection centre set up at Karimangar

Published: 9:29 pm

Karimnagar: District officials have arranged a special cabin in the district headquarters hospital to collect samples from people who have symptoms of coronavirus.

Distrtict Collector K Shashanka, accompanied by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluri Kranthi, inspected the sample collection cabin on Thursday. Later, he visited the isolation ward established in the hospital.

Shashanka advised the doctors to be careful and take precautionary measures while collecting samples from suspected candidates. He instructed the doctors to take steps that both corona and other patients should not meet each other.

Hospital nodal officer Ch Manoj Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sujatha, hospital Superintendent Dr Ajay Kumar and others were present.

