Coronavirus scare casts shadow on social gatherings in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The coronavirus scare has started to cast a shadow on social gatherings in the city with a low turnout being witnessed at several get-togethers.

The impact is quite visible in the Muslim marriage related functions across the city. With the beginning of Rajab, the seventh month of Islamic calendar, several marriage events are lined up for the next 20 days. Again in the following month of Shabaan, the programmes continue.

Almost all the function halls in the city have been booked months before.

“Anywhere between 1,200 to 1,500 marriages are held across the city during Rajab and Shabaan months. Due to the coronavirus scare, the participation of guests appears to have come down,” said Qazi Habeeb Ahmed Bin Salam Al Attas.

The palatial function halls at Shamshabad road and the ones dotting the inner ring road stretch between Chandrayangutta and Mehdipatnam which accommodate between 3,000 and 5,000 guests are reportedly witnessing low turnout. “Guests are thinking twice before deciding to attend gatherings. Even if they come, they drop in to convey their good wishes and leave within minutes,” points out MA Azeem, a wedding stage decorator from Aghapura.

Moreover, despite several awareness campaigns, rumours of coronavirus spreading from chicken continue to play spoilsport at functions. Mohd Najamuddin, who organises reception dinners, said, “Following the scare, many still don’t seem to be preferring chicken varieties which is resulting in a lot of wastage.”

In their bid to avoid larger gatherings, function hall managements are advising organisers to start the programme early. “If the time is stretched, guests can come in spells and leave without crowding the place,” said a function hall manager.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .