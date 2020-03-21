Coronavirus scare robs small businesses in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:22 am 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The scare over the coronavirus pandemic has ended up robbing the livelihood of many a daily wage earner in the city.

With most denizens staying away from shopping, except for daily needs, most of the city markets now wear an almost deserted look. This has left petty vendors without customers and consequently, a drastic dip in their daily earnings. From roadside eateries, juice points to fancy stores and stalls offering artificial jewellery, many are badly affected.

The Ameerpet roadside market does not have even a fraction of its usual buzz and many vendors say they were returning home with just 30 per cent to 40 per cent of their usual income. Mohammed Mubarak, who sells scarves at Ameerpet, said he used to earn Rs.2,000 to Rs.3,000 every day but his business has dropped to a mere Rs.300 to Rs.500 a day. “Coronavirus is ruining my earnings, I am scared of running into debts,” he says.

Hailing from Jharkhand, Seetharam sells sugarcane juice at Punjagutta. “I took a loan to set up the stall just a few days back with a hope of making some good money. My aspirations are gone thanks to coronavirus as I am hardly able to make Rs.300 a day”.

Labourers who flock the daily ‘addas’ and wait for work too are impacted and most of them return home without work these days. Ramulaiah from Mahabubnagar said he did not get any work for the last five days. “There is no work for us and no earnings,” he says.

There are no crowds either at the roadside eateries and food stalls on two-wheelers from Tank Bund to the IT Corridor.

“Now, I am cooking meals for just 50 persons as against 80 to 100 till a few weeks back but there are hardly 20 to 30 meals sold,” said V Parusharam, a vendor at Punjagutta.

