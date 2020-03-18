Coronavirus scare: SCR cancels 29 trains

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Given poor patronisation due to prevailing coronavirus, South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled as many as 29 trains across the zone.

Trains that have been cancelled include Train No 06060 Secunderabad-Chennai Express from March 21 to 23, Train No 11308 Hyderabad-Kalaburagi Express from March 18 to 31 and Train No 11206 Karimnagar-Mumbai LTT Express from March 22 to 29.

Cancelled trains include Train No 07049 Machilipatnam-Secunderabad from March 22 to 29, Train No 07050 Secunderabad-Machilipatnam from March 22 to 29, Train No 07117 Hyderabad-Ernakulam on March 25 and Train No 07609 Tiruchchirapalli-Hyderabad from March 25 to April 1.

This apart, Train No 17622 Renigunta – Aurangabad stands cancelled from March 21 to 28 apart from Train No 16204 Tirupati – Chennai Central from March 18 to 31, Train No 16203 Chennai Central-Tirupati and Train No.04156 Kacheguda-Kanpur Central on March 27.

According to SCR, frequent announcements were being made at railway stations about cancellation of trains and adequate counters being opened for the convenience of the passengers for processing refunds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .