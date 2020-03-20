Coronavirus scare: Sevas at Yadadri, other temples cancelled in Telangana

By | Published: 12:39 am 12:41 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Arjitha Sevas at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple were cancelled till March 31 as a precautionary measure.

All major temples in Telangana, including Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, the historic Sri Seeta Ramachandraswamy Temple at Bhadrachalam also suspended Sevas till March 31

Executive Officer of Yadadri temple N Geetha informed that following the directions from the State government, Abhisekhams, Suvarna pushparchana, Ashtothrams and Archana, which would be offered by the devotees as Arjitha Sevas, would be cancelled at Balalayam on Yadadri hill shrine and at Pathagutaa temple. Satyanarayana Swamy vrathams and tonsure of the devotes would also be stopped until end of March. Sudarshana Narsimha Mana Dharvanthri Japa Homam would be conducted at the temple for protection of health of the people in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, laghu darshans would be provided to devotees free of cost.

Vemulawada temple

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Except lagu (brief) darshan, all rituals in Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, have been temporarily suspended to check the spread of Covid-19.

Temple authorities, who are allowing devotees into the temple after screening them with thermal guns from Wednesday, suspended all Arjitha Sevas in the shrine from Thursday.

Moreover, all the queues lines have been closed with only one entry and exit point. Devotees are allowed into the temple from east side entry point and exit through south side after having darshan of the residing deity.

Temple town wore desert look by the afternoon with the cancelation of all kind of pujas in the main temple as well as associated temples like Baddipochamma and Bheemeshwaralayam.

Besides the main ritual in the temple Kode mokku (offer of Ox), all daily pujas such as abhishekam, annapuja, akula puja, kunkuma puja, kalyanam, satyanarayana vratham, keshakandana, mahalingarchana, peddaseva, and pallakiseva have been cancelled temporarily. Temple canteen is also closed

Bhadradri follows suit

Kothagudem: The authorities of historic Sri Seeta Ramachandraswamy Temple at Bhadrachalam cancelled all Arjitha Sevas at the temple with effect from Friday.

The decision was taken following the directions of State government to contain the virus from spreading, according to the temple Executive Officer G Narasimhulu.

He said Archanas, Abhishekams and Nityakalyanam would be cancelled from Friday. Similarly Annadanam and Kalyanakatta would also be closed, he said.

Cheruvugattu temple closed for pilgrims

Nalgonda: The famous shivite temple of Sri Jadala Parvathi Ramalingeshwara Swamy at Cheruvugattu in Narketpally mandal would remain closed till March 31.

Sri Jadala Parvathi Ramalingeshwara Swamy is one of the temples in the State which was expected to attract a large number of devotees for Amavasya on Monday. Over 1 lakh devotees were expected to visit the temple on the day.

The temple committee held a meeting chaired by Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy at Nalgonda District Collectorate on Thursday and took the decision.

Narender Reddy said the temple priests will perform daily rituals at the temple as usual, but devotees would not be allowed. “People should note that the temple will be closed and postpone their visit to a later date,” he said. Pointing out that people flock to the temple on Ugadi festival, he suggested that the devotees perform poojas and celebrate the festival in their homes. “People should maintain social distancing and focus on cleanliness in view of Covid-19 outbreak. A decision would also be taken soon on closure of Sri Kotamaisamma and Darveshipuram temple in the district,” he added.

Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah said officials should put up banners announcing the closure of the temple in advance to ensure that the message reaches people across the district. He said banners should also be put up at LB Nagar in Hyderabad as people from different districts take buses there to reach Cheruvugattu.

Additional District Collector V Chandrasekhar, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments Mahender Kumar, Temple Executive Officer Sulochana and others also attended the meeting.

Sri Shirdi Sai Baba temple at Shivaji Nagar in Nalgonda was also shut down as a precautionary measure.

