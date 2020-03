By | Published: 1:50 am 1:55 am

Hyderabad: The United States Consulate has cancelled all its visa appointments effective from March 16 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, a notification published on US Embassy website said on Friday night.

The terse notification said all immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments are cancelled from March 16 onwards. Once Mission India resumes regular consular operations, appointments will be made available and you will be able to reschedule, it said.