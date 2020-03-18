Coronavirus shadow over economy

Published: 12:32 am

An already struggling Indian economy could take a big hit following the coronavirus threat. Several sectors are facing severe disruptions as the country grapples with the impact of the deadly virus. Economists fear a deeper cut of up to one percentage point in the GDP growth in the next fiscal. The growth in the first two quarters of the next fiscal could be as low as 4-4.5%. The economy is forecast to grow 5% in the current fiscal, the slowest in 11 years. The Economic Survey had forecast 6-6.5% rise in FY21, but Covid-19 has hurt the recovery prospects. Compared with China and the US, which are staring at a mega recession, India has relatively smaller exposure to the global economy but it cannot remain insulated from the shocks. Sectors such as tourism, aviation, hospitality and trade will face the brunt of the travel curbs imposed by governments across the world. Moody’s has downgraded India’s growth to 5.3% in 2020 due to downside risks of Covid-19. The supply-side contagion effect will impact manufacturing, agriculture and pharmaceutical industry. If the shutdown on travel and malls continues for a month or more, a zero-revenue situation will definitely impact the ability of the banks to service loans amid fears of rising non-performing assets (NPAs). India’s automobile and pharma sectors, which are dependent on Chinese supplies, are facing massive disruptions. A key takeaway from the present crisis is that India needs to de-risk its supply chains by becoming a global manufacturing hub for most items.

Along with structural reforms, a sustained effort to improve the ease and cost of doing business is necessary to achieve this goal. India cannot expect to become a $5-trillion economy without first becoming an export economy, for which it will have to attract investments. India was unable to capitalise on the US-China trade war to capture exiting manufacturing business. Now, coronavirus pandemic has created a huge vacuum in the western world for manufacturing inputs. This may be a good time for India to attempt to fill that vacuum and recapture many of the lost markets by focusing on boosting exports. The virus outbreak has come at a time when India’s economy has become overdependent on China for imports of vital materials used in pharmaceuticals, automobile and electronics. For instance, India’s pharma sector currently imports 80% of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API’s), essential raw materials required for the manufacture of medicines, from China. The pandemic has hit the economy when growth has slowed to the lowest in a decade, investments are shrinking and a consumption recovery is sputtering. A sustained pullback in consumption, coupled with extended closures of businesses, would hurt earnings of Indian companies and drive layoffs.

