Coronavirus strikes the young too

Published: 12:00 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The novel strain of coronavirus seems to have found its foothold more among the younger population in Telangana than the elderly, considered vulnerable to the coronavirus. A larger number of people from the broad age group of 21 to 60 years have tested positive than senior citizens from 61 years to over 80 years.

The age groups between 21-30 and 31-40 years have formed the largest chunk of Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana. The age group of persons between 61-70 years and 71-80 years is the smallest group that has tested positive for coronavirus.

Gender wise, on an average, men form 67 per cent of the entire positive cases while the remaining 33 per cent are women. “From day one of the ongoing lockdown, we have very clearly asked people above 60 years to remain indoors at any cost. From Europe and China experience, it was clear that elderly population was vulnerable to coronavirus and till now this strategy of asking them to stay indoors has worked,” senior health officials said.

Attack rate among Markaz cluster high

The attack rate, which is defined as the proportion of those who become ill after an exposure, among Markaz travellers was high at 17.6 per cent while for their contacts it was 16.8 per cent. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which is the proportion of people who die from a disease among all the individuals diagnosed with the disease over a period of time, was also high among Markaz travellers. The CFR among Markaz travellers was 4.3 per cent while the overall CFR of Telangana State stood at 2 per cent.

The national average CFR for coronavirus is 3.3 per cent, which is higher than the average CFR of Telangana. The fatality rate among foreign travellers who came to Hyderabad was 3 per cent while among Markaz travellers it was 4.3 per cent.

