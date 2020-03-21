Coronavirus suspect in Hyderabad declared healthy

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: In these Covid-19 days, when celebrations are difficult to come by, residents of Barkas found a reason to celebrate on Saturday. The reason was a youngster from the locality, who was a coronavirus case suspect, was cleared by health authorities.

According to reports, Idrees Ahmed, a resident of Barkas had gone to the Community Health Centre at Barkas on Saturday afternoon complaining of headache and body pains. Officials at the CHC immediately informed to their higher-ups, suspecting that Ahmed could have contracted the coronavirus. Within minutes, other patients in the outpatient section of the hospital were evacuated and an ambulance with paramedics rushed to the hospital.

Ahmed was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital at Secunderabad, the epicentre of the State’s fight against the virus, where the doctors after checking him reportedly cleared him and allowed him to go home, but asking him to remain in isolation for a few days. Isolation or not, Ahmed’s locality heaved a huge sigh of relief as news spread, and soon after he returned to the locality, many including local leaders came forth and garlanded him to welcome him.

It is learned that Ahmed had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform the Haj pilgrimage two months ago. On the way back to India, he had touched down in Dubai and spent a few days there as well.

