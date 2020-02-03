Coronavirus tests at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital from Monday

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The State health officials from Monday will conduct vital diagnostic tests for confirmation of novel strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) at the hi-tech laboratory in Gandhi Hospital.

The rapid diagnostic kits to identify the virus were tested on a trial basis by health authorities in Hyderabad. At present, the microbiologists can conduct diagnostic tests for 30 swab samples of patients per day at Gandhi Hospital. Each swab sample test will take at least 10 hours to get the result.

In an attempt to keep identifying and filling gaps in preparedness and management of nCoV, the health authorities have decided to review the situation of coronavirus in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State on an hourly basis.

Health Minister Etela Rajender on Sunday, in a teleconference with senior health authorities, instructed that pulmonologists at all public healthcare institutions in the State would be on-call round the clock till the coronavirus crisis blows over. He also directed them to prepare a fool-proof plan to arrange for isolation wards and beds at all the teaching hospitals in the districts. In the coming days, the officials are expected to identify another 100 isolation beds in districts, exclusively for nCoV cases.

The health officials also sought to assure that all possible measures had been taken to provide adequate facilities to persons who get admitted to Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital and Chest Hospital. Adequate stock of masks, sanitisers, manpower and other facilities required to manage isolation facilities were in place, the health officials said. The advisories from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in preparation and management of coronavirus cases were being followed, they said.

19 persons admitted

So far, since the outbreak of 2019-nCoV in China, the health authorities here have received 19 persons, who had a travel history to China and had volunteered to get admitted to government hospitals. Of the 19 persons, 11 persons have already tested negative while the test results of the remaining are expected to arrive from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

The health authorities have urged frequent flyers, with a travel history to China and other cities where nCoV cases are being reported, to voluntarily get themselves admitted to Chest Hospital, Erragadda, Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, or Gandhi Hospital. For enquiries: call 040-24651119

