Corporate cricket from January 26 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BNI Hyderabad will host the 3rd edition of the TVS Shampoorna Bharath Shah Corporate Cricket Tournament from January 26 at the Saraswathi Cricket Ground, Kompally.

Sixteen teams will participate in this tournament. There will be 35 matches played over a period of 45 days.

This tournament will be played under ICC rules. The final will be held on March 10 which also marks the birthday of the founder of BNI Hyderabad, Bharath Shah. Tollywood actor Srikanth was present at the unveiling and said, “My favorite cricketers are Sachin and Dhoni, I love watching them play. It’s a good avenue to relax, get relived from the day’s stress, meet people and keep our body fit. I wish success for the tournament.”