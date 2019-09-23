Corporate tax cut may impact Telangana’s income, says KCR

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The Centre’s announcement on cutting corporate tax by 10 per cent was expected to impact the State in terms of its revenue share from the Central government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Replying to the discussion on the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly on Sunday, he said the budget reflects the reality of the economic slowdown in the country. He pointed out that the government had included the provision for a Rs 10,000-crore Special Development Fund for which money was to be accrued through land sale.

“Nobody knows how the economic situation will play out. If it gets better, then allocations will increase, if it gets worse, the government may have to consider appropriate measures. We are not God’s children. We depend on the Centre,” he said. Despite these challenges, he said the government would try and keep its promises.

Chandrashekhar Rao also said the SDF was specifically meant to overcome such unforeseen developments as the possible fall in State’s share from the Centre after corporate tax cut. The government had won possession of 100 acres of land in Kokapet and hopes to win the case with respect to land in Poppalguda. The SDF would be under the control of the Chief Minister and would be used to adjust shortfalls to the extent possible that might arise because of economic slowdown.

Referring to Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s charges that the State was taking loans way beyond its means, the Chief Minister wanted to know if projects built in the past by the then Congress governments were constructed without taking loans. “There is a long list. Was Nagarjunasagar Dam built without loans? Or was SRSP built without loans? In the past, all loans were routed through the Centre but now there are more avenues. It was Congress Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s reforms that the country’s economy got better. There is no need for Vikramarka to be worried about the loans the State government has taken or will take as required. We are investing the money productively,” he said.

Vikramarka had earlier pointed out that by his rough calculations, the State may end up requiring Rs 50,000 crore a year just for debt servicing and paying back the principal loan amounts by the end of the second term of the TRS government. Allaying these fears, the Chief Minister said the loans taken so far would be recouped in just one or two crop seasons with the extended irrigation facilities in the State.

Cong MLAs’ merger with TRS legal: CM

Hyderabad: The merger of a group of 12 Congress MLAs with the TRS was as per the provisions of the Constitution, and the objections from the opposition party that no action was taken by the Speaker on its petitions does not have any merit, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Responding to Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s comments in the Assembly that Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy kept the petitions on his party’s MLAs declaring their intentions to join the TRS, the Chief Minister said the TRS did not admit anyone and told clearly the MLAs who wanted to join it that it would not allow any unconstitutional activity. Agreeing that Congress MLAs, who wanted to join the TRS, wrote letters making their intention clear, the Chief Minister also said these MLAs had also pointed out that they were willing to resign and re-contest on TRS tickets if required.

“We did not admit anyone just like that. So they went back. Once they had the numbers to merge with the TRS, they did so which was approved by the Speaker. The Congress petitions seeking disqualification of its MLAs were mere papers in the wind as nobody actually joined the TRS in violation of the norms,” Rao said.

He also pointed out that there could be different rules for different elected bodies. In Rajya Sabha, the Vice-President approved four TDP members joining the BJP. In Haryana, the Congress government practically gobbled up six BSP MLAs, he added.

‘No word to State on NRC’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday assured the Assembly that the State government would fully protect all legal residents and not allow any harm befall them.

Responding to a question from AIMIM MLAs on what actions the State would take to implement the National Register of Citizens, the Chief Minister said: “The State government has received no instructions on NRC so far. It has not made any decisions on its own. And if any instructions come, then the government will discuss it with all parties before taking any step.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .