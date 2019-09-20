Corporate tax cut: Telangana welcomes Centre’s move

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Friday welcomed the exemptions and relief announced by the Centre on corporate taxes. “This is a major macro-economic step to reverse the economic slowdown,” he said.

Stating that the measures were timely and very appropriate, he said the stock market indices had seen the highest increases since the economic reforms of 1991. “With this, corporate taxes in India have become more competitive in the world. With these measures, the corporate sector both within and outside the country will get a big boost and spur investment in the country,” he said.

Vinod Kumar said the decision to fix 15 per cent tax for new domestic manufacturing companies incorporated after October 2019 will encourage all top corporate sector to start new manufacturing companies to avail this lowest tax regime.

“It is a great opportunity for Telangana State to attract new investments in the manufacturing sector with our TS-iPASS industrial policy. Telangana has allocated vast lands for Pharma City and Industrial Zones and the government will take steps to attract new manufacturing industries,” he said, adding that the State will definitely make use of the interventions announced by Centre and ensure that the State gets a boost in new manufacturing facilities leading to consequent increase in employment opportunities. The government, he said, will encourage new manufacturing units to spread its wings across Telangana.

