Corporates should come out to support folk artistes: Ila Arun

Mumbai: Actress-folk singer Ila Arun, who has seen many ups and downs in her journey as an artiste since 1979, says that the live entertainment business and folk artistes will be badly affected post-COVID-19, as social distancing becomes a part of our lifestyle. The artiste urges corporate companies to come out in support of artistes.

“I have been performing live on stage as a folk artiste as well as a theatre actor for ages. It is true that live performing art has faced several threats in social and cultural changes, but we have survived. I still have other mediums, but there are folk artistes who are only earning from live performance. In the future, when social gatherings will not be as easy to organise as it used to be, corporate companies should come forward and support live artistes. We cannot put everything on the government,” Ila told IANS.

“Since this is a very unique situation, people will be scared to gather as a crowd as we know that the virus can kill us. Under this situation, all live artistes need more support” said Ila, who recently acted in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer film “Ghoomketu”.

Ila not only acts on stage but has also been an established folk singer who has also recorded songs for films, notably “Choli ke peeche”, “Morni baaga ma bole”, and “Ringa ringa” among others.

“The fact is, we artistes give our life to art. We cannot change our profession overnight. The artiste community will also not go out and ask for money, but I think after a point people will step out from virtual concerts and we will again sing songs on the stage,” she added.

“Bas, tab tak humein support chahiye, aur koi bhi kalakar dil nahi harein (till then we need support, and no artiste should lose hope). We inspire people to live life, we must not give up on life,” said Ila.