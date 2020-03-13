Corporation Bank holds CorpKiran in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: As part of its 115th Foundation Day, Corporation Bank, Zonal Office, Hyderabad, conducted several CSR programmes under ‘CorpKiran’ on Thursday.

These programmes included construction of community toilets in Mariyapuram Gram Panchayat, Warangal district, providing 120 pairs of school shoes for Government Model High School students in Nampally, water storage tank and mike set with amplifier and sound boxes to students of Mandal Parishad Primary School, Kotha colony, Farooq Nagar, three book shelves to Manavatha Sadhan, an orphanage, at Dichpally, Nizamabad district, and 10 desks with book shelves for students of Government High School, Mahabubnagar.

The Corporation Bank also conducted medical check-up camps, health talks, Constitution awareness programmes at various branches in Hyderabad zone, a press release said.

