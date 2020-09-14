Corporator arrested in Hyderabad on kidnap charge

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Chaitanyapuri police arrested a corporator from Boduppal municipal corporation at Chaitanyapuri in connection with a kidnapping case here on Monday.

T Ajay Yadav, a Congress corporator along with his friends M Sai Kumar and K Chandra Reddy allegedly kidnapped a youngster over a financial dispute. According to the police, Yadav and his friends kidnapped Yara Singh Durga Prasad, a resident of New Haripuri Colony in Kothapet, on Saturday night and took him to an isolated location where they allegedly assaulted him as well. Prasad managed to escape and went to the police the same night.

Based on his complaint, a case under charges of kidnap, assault, and wrongful confinement was registered. The three were absconding since then, but were arrested on Monday and produced before court. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .