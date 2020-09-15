Corporator booked for assaulting woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The Chandanagar police booked a case against a corporator from Serilingampally, R Nagender Yadav, for allegedly assaulting a woman, his neighbor, over a parking issue here on Monday.

It was on Sunday night that Yadav allegedly assaulted the woman after she reportedly asked him to move his car, which was parked on the road. The incident came to light on Monday after the woman took to social media and posted details of the incident along with photos and videos on her Instagram account.

The Chandanagar police booked a case and have taken up investigation.

