Corporator booked in Hyderabad for obstructing cops

Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The Madannapet police booked a case against a corporator of AIMIM party for allegedly obstructing two constables near a mosque at Chawni Nade Ali Baig on Thursday.

According to the police, two policemen were standing near the mosque as part of bandobast when the corporator Murtuza Ali came to the spot and picked up an argument with them. He allegedly pushed a constable when he tried to cover his name badge with hand.

“A complaint was made by the police constable and a case registered against Murtuza Ali,” said SVN Shivaram Sharma, ACP Santoshnagar.

However, the corporator alleged the policemen were standing near the mosque and asking the management to lock the premises. “I asked them to show the permission letter for putting lock on the mosque. The constables were threatening the people in the area,” he alleged.

