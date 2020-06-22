Corporator, four relatives test positive in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: A GHMC corporator has tested positive for coronavirus along with four of her relatives on Monday.

Officials said their swab samples were collected on Saturday, with the results coming late on Sunday. They are undergoing treatment now. It is also learned that a section officer in the engineering wing of the Secunderabad Zonal office too has tested positive.

Officials have sprayed disinfectants and cleaned the office premises.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .