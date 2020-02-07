Corrupt officers will lose jobs: KTR

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the “TS-Bpass” envisages transparent and corruption-free citizen services for the people of the State and as a crucial step in that direction, building construction approvals must be granted within 21 days.

“There is no comprise in this regard,” he made it clear to the municipal commissioners. He informed them that the government was formulating stringent laws to curb corruption and that it would not hesitate in implementing those laws strictly. “If someone resorts to corrupt practices, even after the government making its intention amply clear, there won’t be nominal suspensions anymore. The corrupt officer will lose his or her job,” Rama Rao said, adding that the process of building approvals would be monitored from Hyderabad.

Use of social media

Calling for constant improvement of relations with citizens, Rama Rao urged the officers to make use of all platforms, particularly social media. “Try to make an impression in the hearts of the people by working with them and for them,” he said. “One must not forget the fact that people are the ultimate bosses of the administration and one must be accountable to them all the time. People will not forget an officer who works with sincerity,” he said.

Congratulating officers and municipalities that have launched and implemented novel and innovative programmes in the past, the Minister said commissioners must look for innovative programmes from all over the country and implement them in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .