‘Corruption in the name of development by TDP’

By | v | Published: 12:47 am

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Party State general secretary N Lakshmi Parvati has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party during in rule from 2014 had indulged in large scale irregularities in the name of Amaravati which saw people inflict a stunning defeat on it in the elections earlier this year.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, she said the farmers were also cheated in the name of Amaravati. “The TDP during its five-year rule, indulged in corruption till the last minute and when innocent farmers gave it lands, it resorted to `insider trading’ with it. That’s why the World Bank is not coming forward to give funds to Amaravati. Is it not true that the farmers had lodged a complaint with the World Bank on this matter?” she asked.

She also said that when the BJP, Jana Sena and Left parties’ leaders met the farmers during the TDP regime, the farmers had clearly told them that the TDP government had forcibly taken away their lands.

Also, she said that Jagan had never announced that the capital would from Amaravati to Donakonda but still the TDP was alleging that Jagan was indulging in insider trading in Donakonda.

“I demand Chandrababu to let us know what universal city he has built in Amaravati during the past five years. Why are the temporary buildings constructed by him spending crores of rupees have roofs leaking water. And if the farmers in the capital are happy with the TDP rule, then why was it defeated in all four constituencies there?

Jaganmohan Reddy got a huge mandate of the people and he should be allowed to develop the state,” Lakshmi Parvati opined.

She also said she was ready for a debate on how many promises the TDP had implemented in its rule and how many aspects of YSRCP manifesto were implemented by Jagan during the last 90 days of governance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .