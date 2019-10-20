Cosmic Ray may score in Mysuru Derby

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am 9:16 pm

Mysuru: The S. Attaollahi-trained Cosmic Ray, who maintains form, may score an encore in the AVR Group and Catalyst Properties Mysore Derby (Grade I) 2000 metres, the highlight of the races to be held here on Sunday. There are no false rails. The first race starts at 1 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Show Girl 1, Show Queen 2, Apollo Bay 3

2. Admiral Act 1, Cantabria 2, Nikka 3

3. Rich Tribute 1, Cracksman 2, King’S Command 3

4. Desert Combat 1, Estella 2, Silver Eclipse 3

5. Set To Win 1, Script Writer 2, Top Striker 3

6. Diamond Rays 1, Air Command 2, Star Of Thea 3

7. Cosmic Ray 1, Streaming Gold 2, Square The Circle 3

8. Helenka 1, Scarlet Princess 2, Bluejack 3

9. Lightning Attack 1, Dolphin 2, Papadokia 3

Day’s Best: Set To Win.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

