CoSoSys to launch endpoint protector enterprise package in India next quarter

Hyderabad: CoSoSys, a provider of data loss prevention (DLP) solutions that ensures protection for sensitive data, will launch its endpoint protector enterprise package in India next quarter.

Taking into account the rising need for endpoint security amid and post Covid-19, CoSoSys has designed and engineered this new product, set to enter the Indian markets.

The product will address the complex data protection strategy challenges faced by many of the large bases of Indian enterprise customers.

It will blend security and flexibility, helping to meet the current requirements of data protection at scale. Commenting on the plans, Filip Cotfas, Sales and Business Manager, CoSoSys said,

“In the current situation, data protection deployment needs to be a priority for all enterprises. Thus, we are planning to introduce the endpoint protector enterprise package in India, to meet the current needs of the enterprises, matching the criteria of both data security as well as ensuring flexibility.”

As India is heading towards a digital transformation along with workstream collaboration platforms and distributed teams, large and medium companies will increasingly be vulnerable to data loss and data theft along with cyberattacks in the guise of the Covid crisis, the company said.

The new product will enable enterprises to easily and efficiently protect sensitive data such as customer information or intellectual property, preventing any data leak or theft.

