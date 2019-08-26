Cotton purchase plans in place, says TS Agri Minister

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Plans have been put in place for purchase of cotton grown in the current kharif crop season and cotton will be purchased at Rs 5,550 per quintal while the second variety will be purchased at Rs 5,255 per quintal in the State, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said on Monday.

The Minister, speaking at a meeting on Kharif Cotton Marketing Season 2019-20 here, said this year the government had identified 302 cotton mills compared to 230 last year in the State. He instructed officials to ensure quick and timely payments to farmers. They should also be provided all necessary facilities at the market yards and cotton mills, he said.

Niranjan Reddy said a publicity campaign should be launched to create awareness among cotton farmers on the prices and facilities being provided for them this year.” The responsibility to ensure smooth transactions and trouble free cotton purchase season will rest with officials of the State Marketing Department and Cotton Corporation of India,” he said.

The meeting was attended by CCI Managing Director Alli Rani, principal secretary of the Agriculture Department C Parthasarathi, Agriculture Commissioner Rahul Bojja, and Marketing Director Lakshmi Bai among others.

