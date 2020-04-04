Councillor booked for obstructing health survey in Nirmal

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Nirmal: A councillor was booked for allegedly obstructing a special survey of Covid-19 by a team of ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers, here on Saturday. Nirmal Town Inspector John Diwakar said that the accused was identified as Syed Zaheer, a TRS councillor of municipal ward 23 locally known as Kabuthar Kaman.

Zaheer was accused of stopping the workers when they were carrying out the door-to-door survey in the locality as per instructions of health and medical department in the wake of corona death case registered in Nirmal recently. He reportedly raised objection to the workers for gathering information from residents of the ward about their health conditions and travel history.

A case was registered against the councillor under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, based a complaint from the workers. Investigations were taken up.

It may be recalled that district authorities began an extensive health survey of households of Nirmal town, following death of a 50-year-old Syed Isaq, a resident of Zohranagar and returnee of Markaz on Wednesday. Zohranagar has been seized and entry of outsiders has been prohibited. Nirmal town is under complete lockdown from Friday.

