Counseling for rowdy sheeters in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: In a bid to curb antisocial activities in the Habeebnagar police station area, the police organised a counseling session for rowdy sheeters on Saturday.

Inspector A Shiva Chandra, who recently took charge as the State House Officer, asked the persons against whom rowdy sheets were maintained to mend their ways and lead a normal life. He said the police was regularly monitoring their activities.

“All Blue Colts teams and patrol vehicles will be keeping a watch on the activities of rowdy sheeters and visiting their houses. On instructions of our superior officers, both technical and physical surveillance is kept on rowdy sheeters,” the Inspector told Telangana Today.

The Habeebnagar police have classified rowdy sheeters into ‘hyper-active’ and ‘regular’ categories. “All the hyper-active rowdy sheeters have to visit and sign the record every day in the morning,” he said.

The Inspector had earlier warned the rowdy sheeters against indulging in antisocial activities and asked people to approach the police without hesitation if they were making any trouble to them.

There are 29 persons against whom rowdy sheets are maintained at the Habeebnagar police station. The area, over the years, has been notorious for gang wars and money extortion. A few days ago, the family members of two rowdy sheeters, Sameer and Kaleem, had vandalised the police station after the duo went missing. The police later arrested both in different cases.

Following the controversy over the incident, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar transferred the then Inspector Amrutha Reddy and posted Shiva Chandra in his place three days ago.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter