Counselling for SGT English medium posts on Nov 14

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: The School Education Department will conduct counselling for issuance of appointment and posting orders for the candidates selected for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) English medium posts on November 14.

Prior to counselling, the verification of original certificates will be done by the district education officer on November 13.

According to a schedule issued by the School Education Department on Friday, candidates who receive appointment and posting orders should report at the school concerned on November 15.

For a total of 909 SGT English medium posts notified through the Teacher Recruitment Test notification, 842 candidates were provisionally selected by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

In the proceeding issued by the Commissioner of School Education, T Vijaya Kumar, the district educational officers were instructed to issue appointment orders to SGT English medium posts (except for agency posts).

