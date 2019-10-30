Counsellors must in junior colleges in Telangana

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: In view of increasing reports on students committing suicide, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has decided to make student counsellor mandatory in all the colleges, particularly in corporate, from the next academic year. In fact, this will be made one of the criteria for the private and corporate junior colleges for granting affiliation from next year.

Before enforcing the new rule in corporate and private intermediate colleges, it would be first implemented in all 404 government junior colleges in the State.

For round the year counselling system, one lecturer in each of the government junior colleges has been designated as the student counsellor. The designated faculty member, trained by a team of psychologists, would provide counselling to students in stress management, exam tips, coping examinations without fear, memorising tips besides holding motivation classes. The idea behind the introduction of welfare measures for students by the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education was to make learning process stress-free and reduce suicides among the students.

The new programme is to be launched by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in the second week of November.

“Nowadays students are not able to cope with stress. To reduce the stress and pressure among students, we have identified a junior lecturer, who will be a student counsellor, in each of the 404 government junior colleges.

Students will be provided counselling throughout the year. At present, we will request corporate and private intermediate colleges to appoint student counsellor and next academic year, it will be mandatory,” Commissioner of Intermediate Education and BIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said.

The authorities plan to conduct live interactive sessions with prominent psychologists for students of government junior colleges besides hosting recorded video lectures on the website.

The Commissionerate has also planned to hold special classes for slow learners and for second year candidates who failed in some first year subjects. For meritorious students too, special classes and coaching for the competitive examinations are being planned. There are also plans to hold parent-teacher meetings in all the government junior colleges every month.

