Counsellors to be recruited to help students: Sabita Reddy

Nirmal: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said counsellors would be recruited to raise self-confidence of students and to ensure their well-being from the ensuing academic year. She and Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy toured Nirmal district on Monday.

The two Ministers inaugurated Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) (English medium) in Dilawarpur mandal centre, built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.64 crore. They also laid the foundation to KGBV junior college in Nirmal district headquarters, costing Rs 2.05 crore. They were accompanied by Zilla Parishad chairperson Koripelli Vijayalaxmi.

Addressing a gathering in Dilawarpur mandal centgre, Sabita asserted that the government was envisaging to providing quality education to students belonging to financially weak and downtrodden sections. Accordingly, 475 KGBV schools were created and 5,000 pupils are studying in the institutions. The schools registered 97.97 percentage of pass. The English medium schools were being established helping students to compete with their counterparts coming from private schools, she stated.

The Minister further said that 2,550 counsellors would be appointed in the schools from the coming academic year. She stated that an action plan was being prepared for offering computer education to the students in government schools. She added that residential schools were set up for ensuring better education opportunities to the poor and weaker sections.

Utilise Dial 100 service

Speaking at another programme, Sabita advised to the students to utilise the Dial 100 service in case of emergency and when in peril. She stressed the need to have self-confidence among the girls. She said that the government was striving hard for realizing dreams of the pupils. She told them to shine to academics and to aim at higher goals in life.

Libraries Corporation Chairman E Rajender, Collector M Prashanthi, Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju, DEO Pranitha and local public representatives were present.

