Counsellors will help students beat stress: Sabitha Indra Reddy

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Telangana government will ensure availability of counsellors at all government schools to help students cope with stress so that the latter could score well in examinations.

Disclosing this at a meeting of the District Educational Officers (DEOs) here on Thursday, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said the government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was functioning with the sole aim of providing quality education to students to enable them compete with anyone.

The Minister pointed out that it was the responsibility of officials as well as the government to fulfill the aspirations of students and their parents. Telangana governmet was spending more than Rs 10,000 crore from education department and another Rs 8000 crore from other departments on education. “There is no other state in the country spending so much on education”, she pointed out. She recalled that efforts were being made to provide quality education in government schools, more than the private sector schools.

She said elections to vidya committees would be conducted shortly and such committees and elected representatives should be included in the overall development process. She asked the officials to check why absenteeism was still continuing despite increased efforts to enroll children in schools. She asked officials to contact the parents in this regard. She appealed to officials to take steps to increase the pass percentage in the ensuing tenth class examinations. She said everyone should strive for making the government schools better than the private schools.

She also asked the DEOs to prepare estimates for improving facilities like additional class rooms, toilets and other basic amenities. She maintained that the Golden Telangana could only be achieved by achieving good results in education sector. School Education secretary B Janardhan Reddy school education commissioner T Vijay Kumar and others participated in the meeting.

