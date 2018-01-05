Countertop revolution

By | Dheeraja Manvi | Published: 12:07 am 8:13 pm

In today’s advanced world, technology has crept deep into our lives. There is always a ‘smart’ option to accomplish your everyday chores. Hence the smart phone, smart TV and, of course, a smart kitchen. It cannot be denied how hi-tech appliances have changed the face of our kitchen. Technology has made cooking effortless and fun.

Make your kitchen more fascinating and luxurious with these speciality countertop appliances.

Caffeine comfort

Here is good news for all coffee lovers! Is there any better way to start your day than coffee? With built-in coffee machines, your hot beverage has now become just a click away. And you don’t have to worry about the cleaning as today’s coffee makers come with self-cleaning features among others. Say hello to the cool kitchen!

Sous vide

Sous vide is a cooking technique. It is used in restaurants to get the exact same results every time they cook. This technique is now being adopted by home cooks too with affordable sous vide precision cooking equipment in the market. Now, reach the restaurant standards right at home – every time.

Beer chill

Who doesn’t want to treat themselves with a chilled craft beer after a tiring day? Here is the countertop growler chill which fulfils this wish of yours. This machine keeps your beer fresh for weeks and also alerts when you are running out of the crafty drink.

Cleaning business

Keeping your kitchen clean, shiny and hygienic is always a priority and not an easy task. Here is the little device which does the cleaning for you. The UVe cleaner, mini-Roomba of sorts, safely cleans tables and countertops autonomously. Just leave it on the surface to be cleaned, it does all the work and stops automatically when the whole area is covered.