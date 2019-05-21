Counting of votes at three centres in Adilabad

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Adilabad: District Collector D Divya said all arrangements were in place for counting of votes for Adilabad Lok Sabha seat slated to be held in Adilabad district headquarters on Friday. She was addressing media persons here on Tuesday and was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

Explaining details of the arrangements, Divya said the process of counting votes would be carried out in three venues- TS Social Welfare Residential School for Girls, Sanjay Gandhi Polytechnic College, and, Technical Training and Development Centre (TTDC), situated in different parts of Adilabad town. The counting would begin from 8 am. Around 14 tables would be arranged in each counting hall, she said.

“Counting of votes involves the counting of eTPBS, postal ballots, votes polled in EVMs and counting of VVPAT slips. Each counting table will be monitored by a counting supervisor, counting assistant and a micro observer. Counting agents have already been appointed. A total of 121 counting supervisors, 123 counting assistants, and 133 micro observers are going to be deputed for completing the task,” she said.

The IAS officer said CCTV cameras had been installed for recording the process across 14 tables. Slips selected randomly from VVPATs would be counted, as per instructions of Election Commission of India.

The round-wise votes, polled by each candidate, would be displayed on a white board inside counting hall. Vehicles would not be allowed within 100 metre-periphery demarcated around counting centres.

