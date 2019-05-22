Counting to take place in 126 halls in Telangana

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Counting of votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana State will begin at 8 am in 126 halls situated in 35 locations across 18 districts on 1,841 tables with 14(+1) tables at each of the 110 Assembly segments. Extra tables have been arranged for Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency at two halls with 18(+1) tables each for all the 7 Assembly segments and 28(+1) tables each at two segments in Medchal and LB Nagar of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. The contesting candidates, election agents or counting agents must submit any requests for recounting in writing to the Returning Officer.

“Any EVM found with the ‘close’ button not pressed will be set aside and the concerned personnel will inform the Returning Officer and the Observers present. The Election Commission Of India will be intimated of EVMs of this nature for further action,” Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said on Wednesday.

The results of every round of counting will be uploaded online directly from the counting centres through Suvidha, an upgraded and integrated portal. Only Returning Officers have been vested with the authority to make changes in the portal. Media centres also have been set up at all counting centres and display of results will be made on electronic boards placed at these media centres and at the Media Centre at the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Rajat Kumar said three levels of security has been arranged at all counting halls under the surveillance of the State and Central police forces. About 6,500 officials have been deployed for the counting process and additional staff have been deployed in Nizamabad constituency. Further, holiday has been declared for the government offices and other institutions where the counting of votes will be conducted on Thursday.

Local holiday in view of counting of votes

Hyderabad: The District Collector K Manickaraj on Wednesday declared a holiday on Thursday for government offices, local bodies and educational institutions where the counting centres are located in Hyderabad district.

The holiday was declared following directions issued by the Election Commission of India in the wake of counting of votes of Lok Sabha polls.

The holiday declaration applies to all the districts and Lok Sabha segments where the counting centres are located in the state. The Collectors in all the districts also issued orders on Wednesday declaring local holiday on Thursday.