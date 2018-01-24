Country looking up to Telangana, says Kadiam

By | Published: 7:11 pm 7:46 pm

Warangal Urban: With Telangana sprinting in the path of development, other States in the country are looking up to Telangana, said Deputy Chief Minister, Kadiam Srihari. He has also said that no other State in the country is able to provide tap water to each house.

Srihari has unveiled the plaque marking the foundation of the integrated district office complex (collectorate) at Subedari in Hanamkonda here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Srihari said that all villages including the hamlets would get drinking water through the taps under Mission Bhagiratha scheme in the coming six months. “Telangana would become the first State in the country to supply drinking water to each house in the State,” he said and added that 10 lakh acres of the land in the erstwhile Warangal district would get the irrigation facility soon.

“ The other name of Telangana is development. It is said by Union ministers including the Prime Ministers,” he said and added that Telangana is also spending huge sum on the welfare schemes.

“A total of 40,000 crore are being spent on the welfare schemes. As many as Rs 5300 crore are given to 40 lakh Asara beneficiaries,” the deputy CM said and added that the State government had set up 470 new Gurukula schools in the State.

Roads and Buildings Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that he would sanction Rs 4 crore additional funds as requested by the collector Amrapali for the construction of the district office complex.

Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary, Finance minister, Etela Rajender, MP B Vinod Kumar, MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar, T Rajaiah, A Ramesh, K Surekha and V Satish also spoke at the meeting.