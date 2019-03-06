Country needs Modi, says Amit Shah

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: India is safe, as it was amply proved, under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the world started to acknowledge the fact, BJP national president Amit Shah said on Wednesday. The country is more in need of re-electing Modi as Prime Minister, he added.

Addressing party leaders and booth-level functionaries from five Lok Sabha constituencies — Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad and Medak — at a cluster meeting in Nizamabad, he said the country lost its hope on the ‘Gatbandhan of parties’ that had neither a ‘Netha nor Neeti’ (a front sans an able leader or political ideology).

Sounding the poll bugle in Telangana for the ensuing Parliamentary polls at the meeting, he said the party workers brimming with enthusiasm and confidence right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari was indicative of victory with a mandate much bigger than that of 2014. India became only the third nation in the world, after the US and Israel, to avenge the injuries of its soldiers with surgical strikes on the enemy.

The credit of enhancing the prestige of India on the global platform by giving a befitting reply to the terror strikes of Pulwama goes entirely to Modi. Hence, we need “Modi sarkar phir ek bar”, he said. Stating that the next election was meant for electing the Prime Minister and not Chief Minister, he said the outcome would be different from the Assembly polls.

The party had a solitary win in the State with the election of Bandaru Dattatreya as BJP MP from Secunderabad in 2014. But, this time, it needs to be different, he said stressing the need for collective effort from the party cadre to get the party nominees elected from as many constituencies as possible.

Reiterating the commitment of the BJP leadership for the development of Telangana, he said the NDA government at the Centre gave Rs 2,45,900 crore for development in the past five years as against Rs 16,000 crore by the UPA government.