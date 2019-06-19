Country needs ‘One Nation, One Election’ norm, says Naqvi

By | Published: 3:10 pm

New Delhi: Ahead of the all-party meeting, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that the country would be benefited if a consensus was reached on the issue of ‘One Nation, One Election.’

“Our country is a multi-party democracy. The country needs ‘one nation, one election.’ The Lok Sabha election has just been finished. Now the state Assembly elections will take place in four to five states. If an agreement is reached by all political parties, it will be beneficial for the country,” he told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the heads of all political parties that have at least one member either in the Lok Sabha or in the Rajya Sabha for today’s meeting that he will chair to discuss several issues, including the ‘one nation, one election’ idea for holding simultaneous election to the Lok Sabha and the state Legislative Assemblies in the country.

BSP supremo Mayawati, DMK president MK Stalin, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu are among those leaders from the Opposition who will not attend the all-party meet convened by the Prime Minister in the Parliament.

Reacting to the development, Naqvi said: “If they do not want to attend the meet, it is their problem. It is necessary to have a dialogue with all the parties. It is a great opportunity for political parties to put forth their views.”

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also skip today’s meeting, but Raghav Chadha will represent the party at the meet.

MP from Guntur Jayadev Galla is likely to represent the TDP at the meeting. The Left Front parties — Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M General Secretary) and S Sudhakar Reddy (CPI General Secretary) — will attend the all-party meeting.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will also participate in the meet, the party’s general secretary DP Tripathi told ANI on Wednesday.