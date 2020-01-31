Country wants KCR as PM: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Predicting four more decades of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rule in the State, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the people of the nation want K Chandrasekhar Rao, who launched several novel welfare schemes in the State, as the Prime Minister of India.

The Minister was speaking at Telangana Bhavan where party working president K T Rama Rao also addressed the newly elected corporators and councillors on Thursday.

“There is no anti-incumbency vote. In fact 98 per cent of the local bodies came the TRS way, defying everyone’s imagination. The victory came despite the fact that two arch rivals, the BJP and Congress, setting aside their differences, worked against the TRS particularly in Karimnagar,” Kamalakar stressed. He attributed the victory to the massive modernisation in urban infrastructure that took place across the State during the past six years.

“KT Rama Rao has proven that he is a true representative of the Chief Minister. The working style of both the leaders will be etched in the history of Telangana. While the country wants a Prime Minister like Chandrasekhar Rao, the State needs a Chief Minister like Rama Rao,” Kamalakar said, amidst cheering by the elected councillors and party workers.

Kamalakar said the State witnessed the historic victory for the first time after independence only because of the hard work put in by the TRS working president. “Despite false propaganda, the people of the State didn’t waver from their stand, nor will they in the coming 40 years,” he added. He said that TRS stood for empowerment of women and also the weaker sections evident from its allocation of a major chunk of seats to these sections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter