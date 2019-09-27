Country’s economy stable despite global crisis: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday accused the Telangana government of attempting to paint a bleak picture of the state of the country’s economy.

Kishan Reddy said the economic outlook of the country was not as grim as being sought to be painted by the Telangana government. “But some political parties are trying to create fear. What is going on is not an economic slump, but a slowdown in growth which is being caused by global factors,” he said.

He said unlike the Telangana government, which reduced its budget size, the Centre did not do so and “we are confident we will reach our budget. This is the difference between the Centre and Telangana. The Centre follows fiscal discipline, but Telangana does not,” he said.

The Union Minister also said “if the economy of the State was in difficulties, where was the need for Telangana to spend Rs 1.80 crore to gift silver objects to other States at a project inauguration? Is this a good practice?” Kishan Reddy said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was taking several steps to increase confidence in the economy among all sections of the society. “Very soon Rs 5 lakh crore will be available with banks for injection into the economy for improving businesses and employment. There is economic stability in the country despite the global economic crisis,” he said.

