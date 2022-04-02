Country’s safety, security is government’s top priority: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: “Safety and security of the country is government’s top priority and all efforts are being made to safeguard its unity and integrity,” said union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Saturday.

Addressing a conclave organised by the Indian Air Force Station, Hakimpet to commemorate 60 years of Chetak helicopter’s service to the nation, Singh described the conclave as a fitting tribute to those who have served the nation with hard work and dedication.

Paying respects to the invaluable contribution, he said, “Whenever a country fights a war for the safety and security, it is not just the armed forces who take part. The whole nation fights that war. The scientists, engineers and technicians of organisations like HAL, that develop helicopters like ‘Chetak’ and other platforms, play an equally important role as our soldiers.”

Lakhs of employees and workers associated with MSMEs also contribute by supplying parts to these projects. This conclave celebrates the hard work and dedication of all of them, he said.

Comparing ‘Chetak’ named horse of Rajput King Rana Pratap, Singh described ‘Chetak’ helicopter as not just a machine, but a vibrant and dedicated entity which has been continuously engaged in the service of the nation for the last six decades and has set an example for others.

He noted that nearly 700 Chetaks manufactured so far have served the nation in war and peace with full dedication, describing its multi-service employment as a shining example of jointness.

Elaborating on the capabilities of the helicopter, Singh said, ‘Chetak’ has proved its mettle in the battlefield by targeting enemies with accuracy and successfully landing troops. It has also helped in delivering essential logistics. It has saved precious lives through its evacuation efforts in case of emergency and provided important information whenever needed, which has helped in decision making and paving way for victory in wars.

“‘Chetak’ has always been at the forefront in providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief during natural calamities. This is the first time a platform has reached this stage,” he said appreciating the fact that ‘Chetak’, through adaptation, modification and upgradation, remains a frontline platform even after 60 years of its creation.

Singh recalled the extraordinary contribution of the Chetak helicopter during the 1971 war. “From providing air support to ground troops to heli-bridging operations and destroying enemy positions, our air warriors onboard ‘Chetak’ showed exemplary courage and professionalism during the war,” he explained.

The helicopter was also used to train the pilots of ‘Mukti Bahini’. Chetak’s role can also be seen as a shining example of promoting integration and jointmanship. “Our victory in the war has been written in golden letters in the history books. Neither did we want any power, land, resources, nor any domination. We fought that war to protect humanity and democracy,” he stated.

