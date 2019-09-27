Country’s tallest Ambedkar statue unveiled in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The Centre for Dalit Studies (CDS) on Thursday installed a 27.6-ft-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, touted to be tallest statue of the leader in the country.

India Book of Records certified the statue and awarded it the title, ‘Tallest Statue of a Social Reformer at a Museum’. More than 20 people worked on the statue for about six months, while two tonnes of Fibre-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) material was used to build it, which will adorn the CDS building as part of elevation on the third floor.

CDS chairman Mallepalli Laxmaiah said the Centre set a record of sorts by installing the statue. He said its design was made by selecting a person with physical appearance, including height and personality of Dr Ambedkar, as reference to get the perfect molding.

