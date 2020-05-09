Couple donates Rs 5 lakh to Cyberabad cops

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: A couple from Secunderabad donated Rs 5 lakh to the Cyberabad police as a token of appreciation for their hard and selfless work.

The couple Viswanath Vemuri and Jayasree Vemuri, residents of West Marredpally, met the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and presented the cheque on Saturday.

The couple told Cyberabad Commissioner that they have donated the money for the field level officers who are working round the clock and fighting the pandemic. The Commissioner appreciated their gesture and thanked them.

