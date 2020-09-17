Couple electrocuted in Narayankhed

The victims were identified as Badalgam Swaroopa (43) and Badalgam Lakshmaiah (46)

Sanagreddy: A couple was electrocuted at Anthawar village of Narayankhed mandal in Sangareddy district on Thursday evening. The victims were identified as Badalgam Swaroopa (43) and Badalgam Lakshmaiah (46).

According to Narayankhed Inspector, Ravindar, the couple was living in a house built with iron sheets at Anthawar village. Since the area has been witnessing continuous rains for the past few days, the entire house was soaked. While Swaroopa was drying clothes after washing them, she was electrocuted. Lakshmaiah who tried to rescue his wife unaware of the danger, also died.

The couple used to eke out a livelihood selling fruits in Narayankhed town, and they have one son Raju (21).

A pall of gloom descended as the wife and husband following the couple’s death. Police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Raju.

