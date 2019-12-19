Couple gets jail for harassing daughter-in-law in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: A local court in Malkajgiri on Wednesday sentenced a couple for two years of rigorous imprisonment for harassing their daughter-in-law for additional dowry. The court also imposed a fine on them.

The couple Krishna Reddy and K Padmavathi had harassed their daughter-in-law Navya demanding additional dowry and not allowing her to stay with their son K Rohith Reddy. The case is pending against Rohith, who is currently abroad.

