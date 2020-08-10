Couple held for chain snatching in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:49 pm

Hyderabad: A couple who attempted to snatch a gold chain from an elderly woman and managed to escape with a small piece of the ornament at Shahalibanda a week ago were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (East) here on Monday. The police recovered five grams of gold from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught T Sainath (32) and T Shalini (30) of Moinabad. On August 4, the two had approached a woman aged around 60 years at Kalvagadda in the Shahalibanda police station limits and tried to snatch her mangalsutra.

With the victim resisting their attempt, the two made with a piece of the ornament. The Task Force, which seized a motorcycle from the couple, have handed them over to the Shahalibanda police for further action.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .