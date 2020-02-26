Couple held for illegal confinement of minor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Kachiguda police arrested Mahipal Singh and his wife Asha Kaur for allegedly confining and physically abusing a seven-year-old girl at their house in Kachiguda.

The couple had reportedly taken the girl from a woman on the pretext of taking care of the child a year ago. Later, the child was made to do household chores and reportedly branded with a hot iron when she did not work properly.

The victim was rescued by a police team on Monday along with officials of Women and Child Welfare Department. A case under Section 307, 325,342,374 of Indian Penal Code and 75 of Juvenile Justice Act was registered against them.

