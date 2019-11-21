Couple held for murder for gain of a woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police solved the murder case of C Lingamma alias Bethamma, which was reported last week, and arrested a couple in connection with the killing here on Wednesday. The arrested persons are K Ramesh, a mason and his wife K Venkatamma alias Sujatha, of BJR Nagar of Khairatabad.

According to the police, Bethamma (50) from Sangareddy district was staying separate from her husband and lived in the same locality whereas Ramesh used to arrange workers for various worksites in the city. “They became acquainted and maintained a physical relationship as well. Ramesh, who had financial issues, hatched a plot to eliminate her to steal her jewellery,” police said.

On Monday morning, Bethamma called Ramesh and enquired if there was any work, to which he replied saying he would take her to a site and accordingly picked her up from Somajiguda on his bike.

“He took her to a toddy compound in Nagole. Late in the night, he took her to a secluded place between Nagole and Kuntloor and tried to rape her. When she resisted, he attacked her with a hammer on the head and slit her throat,” police said. After confirming she was dead, he took away her gold and silver ornaments before fleeing the spot. After coming home, Ramesh told his wife Sujatha about the murder. The couple mortgaged the robbed ornaments and used the money for their expenses including paying their house rent and vehicle loan, said the police.

The two were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

