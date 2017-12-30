Couple held in Hyderabad on charges of proselytization

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: A couple has been arrested on charges of proselytization at Parvathapur by the Rachakonda police on Friday.

According to the police, Sanjeevaiah (49) and Sulochana (40), hailing from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh migrated to the city nearly three years ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, Ch R Umamaheswara Sarma said the suspects were staying in a rented house at Parvathapur falling under the Medipally police station limits.

“They established a child home named as Goodwill Christ Ministries and started admitting children below 14 years of age,” he said.

Presently, the home has 16 children and they were all admitted with the consent of their parents.

“Four boys and five girls were rescued,” he said, adding that the remaining children went to visit their families.

The suspects were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.