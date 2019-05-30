Couple hit by TSRTC bus, die in Khammam

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: Five persons, including a newly married woman, were killed in different incidents in erstwhile Khammam on Thursday. Lavanya (24) who got married recently, died on the spot at Anisettypalli village of Laxmidevipalli mandal in Kothagudem district where the accident occurred. Her husband Ravi Kumar sustained serious injuries.

He was shifted to local government hospital for treatment. The incident occurred when a TSRTC bus belonging to Kothagudem depot hit the motorbike on which the couple was travelling.

The couple belong to Pandem village of Gangaram mandal in Mahabubabad district and were returning home after attending a family function at Mulkalapalli, the police said.

In another incident, a railway employee identified as C Krishna Rao (48), allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train near Kothagudem railway station. Health issue was said to be the reason for his extreme step, according to the police.