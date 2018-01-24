Couple injured in a freak accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: A couple was injured after the car they were traveling went out of control and crashed into a road median opposite the domestic airport at Begumpet on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control on the wheel due to speed, police said.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 3.30 am, when they were traveling from Begumpet towards Secunderabad in their car. When they reached near the airport, the driver lost control of the wheel and crashed into the road median.

Both sustained multiple injuries and were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital. Their condition is said to be stable. The Begumpet police booked a case and are investigating.